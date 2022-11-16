Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 39,960 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 540,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,960 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.19% of CMS Energy worth $36,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 64,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in CMS Energy by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CMS Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in CMS Energy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

CMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.42.

NYSE CMS traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.76. 26,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,410,770. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $52.41 and a 52-week high of $73.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.16%.

In other CMS Energy news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $50,023.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,593.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

