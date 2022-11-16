Martingale Asset Management L P Trims Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 301,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,725 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $38,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 14.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,821,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,356,215,000 after buying an additional 2,222,887 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after buying an additional 1,420,586 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 447.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 816,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,927,000 after buying an additional 667,058 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 949.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 652,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,215,000 after buying an additional 590,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 67.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 748,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,946,000 after buying an additional 302,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE stock traded up $1.41 on Wednesday, reaching $115.89. 39,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,844,670. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.85 and a 200-day moving average of $124.47. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $100.64 and a twelve month high of $140.23. The firm has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.952 dividend. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 61.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $135,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,682.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DTE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on DTE Energy from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on DTE Energy from $146.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.73.

DTE Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

