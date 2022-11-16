Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.36

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$9.36 and traded as high as C$11.50. Martinrea International shares last traded at C$11.12, with a volume of 316,618 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Martinrea International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Martinrea International from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

The firm has a market cap of C$909.18 million and a PE ratio of 11.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.83.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

