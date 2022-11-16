Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Purchased by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRVL. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,637,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,927,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $640,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,172 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,581,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,631,120,000 after buying an additional 1,847,159 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $67,329,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 43.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,836,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,555 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $43.53 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $93.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.75.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -92.31%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, August 28th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $238,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,177,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $886,800. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

