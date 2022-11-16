Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $126.58, but opened at $130.01. Masimo shares last traded at $134.00, with a volume of 4,321 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 31,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.99 per share, for a total transaction of $3,966,936.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,932,074.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 31,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.99 per share, for a total transaction of $3,966,936.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,932,074.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 7,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.27 per share, with a total value of $1,006,237.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,237.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Masimo from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.29.

Masimo Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masimo

The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 61.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Masimo by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Masimo by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Masimo by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

