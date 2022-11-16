MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.80.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $90.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Institutional Trading of MasTec

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter worth $138,946,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 3rd quarter worth $38,281,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,320,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,845,000 after acquiring an additional 526,537 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,724,000 after acquiring an additional 447,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,285,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,948,000 after acquiring an additional 390,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:MTZ opened at $92.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.50. MasTec has a one year low of $62.36 and a one year high of $102.80. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 64.85 and a beta of 1.36.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. MasTec had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

