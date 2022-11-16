Matson (NYSE:MATX) Trading Down 6.2%

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $67.95 and last traded at $68.40. 11,797 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 442,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.89.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Matson in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Matson from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.65%.

In other news, EVP John P. Lauer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $136,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,745 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,495.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP John P. Lauer sold 2,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $136,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,745 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,495.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jenai S. Wall bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,438 shares of company stock worth $1,223,148 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Matson in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Matson by 92.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Matson by 1,573.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Matson by 300.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 441 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Matson in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

