Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Short Interest Update

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 774,200 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the October 15th total of 727,600 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Matthews International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MATW opened at $27.85 on Wednesday. Matthews International has a twelve month low of $22.12 and a twelve month high of $38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matthews International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Matthews International by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 112,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 45,436 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Matthews International by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 120,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 27,626 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matthews International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Matthews International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in Matthews International by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 78,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Matthews International

A number of analysts have weighed in on MATW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Matthews International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Matthews International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand solutions segment provides brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for the consumer goods and retail industries.

