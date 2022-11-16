Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) Announces $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.
Maverix Metals has a dividend payout ratio of 41.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Maverix Metals to earn $0.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.7%.
Maverix Metals Stock Down 2.5 %
NYSE:MMX traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.87. 285,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,699. The company has a market cap of $570.24 million, a PE ratio of 49.63 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.86 and a quick ratio of 14.86. Maverix Metals has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $5.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.88.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Maverix Metals from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Maverix Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.75 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
