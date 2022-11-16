M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA) Insider Lisa Jane Gordon Purchases 50,000 Shares

M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA – Get Rating) insider Lisa Jane Gordon purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of £70,000 ($82,256.17).

M&C Saatchi Stock Up 5.6 %

LON SAA opened at GBX 150 ($1.76) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.74. M&C Saatchi plc has a 1-year low of GBX 127.20 ($1.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 227 ($2.67). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 141.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 158.45. The company has a market cap of £183.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,840.00.

M&C Saatchi Company Profile

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and the Americas. It offers its services in the areas of media and performance, advertising and CRM, sponsorship, branding, and global and social issues. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

