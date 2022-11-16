M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA) Insider Lisa Jane Gordon Purchases 50,000 Shares

M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA – Get Rating) insider Lisa Jane Gordon purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of £70,000 ($82,256.17).
M&C Saatchi Stock Up 5.6 %
LON SAA opened at GBX 150 ($1.76) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.74. M&C Saatchi plc has a 1-year low of GBX 127.20 ($1.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 227 ($2.67). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 141.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 158.45. The company has a market cap of £183.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,840.00.
M&C Saatchi Company Profile
