McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,415 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.30.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD traded up $5.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $273.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,345,669. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $254.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.52%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

