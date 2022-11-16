McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Trading 2.9% Higher

Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) traded up 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $364.19 and last traded at $363.80. 8,276 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,172,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $353.68.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Argus upped their price objective on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.91.

The company has a market cap of $51.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $361.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.24%.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,533 shares of company stock worth $9,105,126. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in McKesson by 30,460.5% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 890,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 887,923 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at $302,630,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 360.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,689,000 after acquiring an additional 843,348 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth $144,978,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,168,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

