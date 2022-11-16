Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN cut its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,096,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,730,682,000 after buying an additional 4,893,526 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,122,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,748,252,000 after buying an additional 5,898,263 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,792,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,627,000 after buying an additional 1,822,084 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,037,000 after buying an additional 1,077,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,832,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,824,000 after buying an additional 422,415 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRK. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.1 %

MRK traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.71. The company had a trading volume of 287,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,159,771. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.93. The company has a market cap of $252.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.50 and a 12-month high of $103.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $185,261.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,806.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $17,170,275.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,363,426.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $185,261.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,806.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

