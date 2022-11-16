Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the October 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 594,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Mercury General Stock Down 1.5 %

MCY stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.29. 274,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Mercury General has a 1-year low of $27.89 and a 1-year high of $56.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.72. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.49.

Mercury General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Mercury General’s payout ratio is -14.78%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Mercury General by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Mercury General by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mercury General by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Mercury General by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors increased its stake in Mercury General by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 13,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the period. 40.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mercury General from an “underperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mercury General in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

