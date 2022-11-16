Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the October 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 594,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Mercury General Stock Down 1.5 %
MCY stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.29. 274,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Mercury General has a 1-year low of $27.89 and a 1-year high of $56.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.72. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.49.
Mercury General Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Mercury General’s payout ratio is -14.78%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercury General
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mercury General from an “underperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mercury General in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About Mercury General
Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.
Featured Stories
