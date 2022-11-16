MetaMUI Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11,137.82 (MMUI)

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 16th. One MetaMUI coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000872 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MetaMUI has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. MetaMUI has a total market capitalization of $69.80 million and approximately $11,137.82 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MetaMUI alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.96 or 0.00576595 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,946.26 or 0.30033886 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000084 BTC.

About MetaMUI

MetaMUI was first traded on March 11th, 2017. MetaMUI’s official website is sovereignwallet.network. MetaMUI’s official message board is sovereignwallet.medium.com. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MetaMUI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMUI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetaMUI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetaMUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaMUI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.