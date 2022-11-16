MGO One Seven LLC Acquires 35,577 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,421 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,577 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 159,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 22,883 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 797,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,595,000 after purchasing an additional 28,609 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 143,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 12,353 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 56,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 21,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on HBAN. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Stephens cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 0.9 %

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $151,109.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $151,109.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Gary Torgow acquired 16,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $248,316.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 910,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,424,506. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HBAN stock opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.48. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.13.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.