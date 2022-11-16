MGO One Seven LLC Acquires 905 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,507,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,228,875,000 after acquiring an additional 648,749 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at about $161,590,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 21.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,824,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,031,753,000 after acquiring an additional 505,401 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 251.9% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 331,612 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $121,115,000 after purchasing an additional 237,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 876,347 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $315,809,000 after purchasing an additional 186,700 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LULU. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $505.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.74.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 1.9 %

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $359.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $317.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.94. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

