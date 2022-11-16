MGO One Seven LLC Cuts Position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

MGO One Seven LLC lowered its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $442,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 757,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,069,000 after buying an additional 219,854 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 214,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,240,000 after acquiring an additional 64,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 28.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 129,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 28,607 shares during the last quarter.
First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ FTXN opened at $31.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.88. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 1 year low of $17.97 and a 1 year high of $31.87.
First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Cuts Dividend
