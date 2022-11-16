MGO One Seven LLC Grows Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,279 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,990,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,610,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,781,439,000 after purchasing an additional 94,296 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 20,814.5% in the 1st quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 80,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 80,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Booking Trading Up 1.1 %

BKNG opened at $2,001.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,813.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,924.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $49.55 by $3.48. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $37.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKNG. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Booking to $2,370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Booking from $2,270.00 to $2,370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,441.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,002.18, for a total value of $400,436.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,833,255.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 431 shares of company stock worth $850,411 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

