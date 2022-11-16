MGO One Seven LLC Grows Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8,676.4% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,904,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,899,000 after purchasing an additional 12,757,920 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 237.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,112,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,718,000 after buying an additional 3,596,021 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,856,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,890,000 after buying an additional 3,295,524 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,805,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,942,456,000 after buying an additional 2,618,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,457,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,179,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,496 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,301 shares of company stock worth $1,718,558 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:USB opened at $43.77 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The firm has a market cap of $65.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.17.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

