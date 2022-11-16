MGO One Seven LLC Has $782,000 Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

MGO One Seven LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,934 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.9% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000.

TLT opened at $99.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.00. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.85 and a 12-month high of $155.12.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

