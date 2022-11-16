MGO One Seven LLC Has $808,000 Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

MGO One Seven LLC reduced its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MPWR. StockNews.com began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $569.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.70.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 4.4 %

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Shares of MPWR opened at $405.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $369.25 and its 200 day moving average is $415.99. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.69 and a 12-month high of $580.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $291,351.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,022,954.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.74, for a total value of $1,422,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 205,248 shares in the company, valued at $73,014,923.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $291,351.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,022,954.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,589 shares of company stock valued at $13,162,448. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

