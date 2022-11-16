MGO One Seven LLC Has $894,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

MGO One Seven LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.9% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $182.07 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $159.02 and a 1-year high of $222.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.25.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

