MGO One Seven LLC Sells 111 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

MGO One Seven LLC cut its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the first quarter worth $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the second quarter worth about $33,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.40.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $167.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.88. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $159.21 and a 1 year high of $255.93. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,524.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.80.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.01. STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,708.94%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

