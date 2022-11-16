MGO One Seven LLC Sells 46 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

MGO One Seven LLC lowered its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 44.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,370,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,047,173,000 after buying an additional 9,042,302 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 43.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,047,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,094,191,000 after buying an additional 8,234,255 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 45.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,352,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,707,446,000 after buying an additional 5,078,366 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 82.1% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 6,823,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,798,688,000 after buying an additional 3,075,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 47.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,476,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,476,772,000 after buying an additional 2,742,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

S&P Global stock opened at $354.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $322.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.45. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.19.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

