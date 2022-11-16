MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Sets New 12-Month High at $117.98

Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $117.98 and last traded at $117.69, with a volume of 1601 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $115.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of MGP Ingredients from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of MGP Ingredients from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MGP Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.83.

MGP Ingredients Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.06%.

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 438 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.35, for a total transaction of $47,457.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,731 shares in the company, valued at $6,796,903.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,745 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total transaction of $200,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,179 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,017.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,655 shares of company stock worth $723,794. 36.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 4.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 2.4% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 3.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 6.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Further Reading

