Minerva (OTCMKTS:MRVSY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Minerva S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRVSY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.44 and last traded at $11.44. Approximately 502 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 8,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.45.

Minerva Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.33 and a 200 day moving average of $10.25.

Minerva Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.1697 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.52%.

Minerva Company Profile

Minerva SA engages in the production and sale of fresh beef, livestock, and by-products in South America. It is also involved in slaughtering and deboning, and processing of cattle, meat, beef, and sheep meat; selling chilled, frozen, and processed meat, as well as beef, pork, and poultry products; exporting and selling live cattle; and breeding and selling live cattle, lambs, pigs, and other live animals.

