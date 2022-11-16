Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Short Interest Update

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,130,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the October 15th total of 19,130,000 shares. Currently, 26.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.1 days.

Mister Car Wash Price Performance

Shares of Mister Car Wash stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.58. 32,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,877,966. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.76. Mister Car Wash has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.57.

Insider Activity at Mister Car Wash

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Mister Car Wash news, VP Casey Penn Lindsay sold 36,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $332,802.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 4.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Mister Car Wash by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 407 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

