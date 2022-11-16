Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Shares Gap Up to $2.26

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.26, but opened at $2.31. Mizuho Financial Group shares last traded at $2.26, with a volume of 830 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MFG shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Mizuho Financial Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MFG. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 69.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 31,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 12,738 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 34.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 33,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 8,476 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 57.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 97,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 35,580 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 24.7% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 25,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

