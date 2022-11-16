Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Director Timothy M. Adams Sells 11,794 Shares

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) Director Timothy M. Adams sold 11,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $469,047.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,707.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Model N Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MODN traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.79. 555,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,905. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.94. Model N, Inc. has a one year low of $20.95 and a one year high of $40.10. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.73 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MODN. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Model N in the first quarter worth $152,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Model N during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,724,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 68,641 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 16,521 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Model N in the second quarter valued at about $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MODN shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Model N in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Model N from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Model N to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Model N from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Model N has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

