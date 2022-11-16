ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Shares Gap Up to $84.52

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $84.52, but opened at $86.70. ModivCare shares last traded at $87.40, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently weighed in on MODV. Stephens reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of ModivCare in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of ModivCare from $157.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.
ModivCare Stock Down 2.6 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ModivCare
ModivCare Company Profile
ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.
