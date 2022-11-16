ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Shares Gap Up to $84.52

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $84.52, but opened at $86.70. ModivCare shares last traded at $87.40, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MODV. Stephens reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of ModivCare in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of ModivCare from $157.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Get ModivCare alerts:

ModivCare Stock Down 2.6 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ModivCare

ModivCare Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in ModivCare by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 2.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 6.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 3.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.