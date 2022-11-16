Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Shares Sold by Icon Advisers Inc. Co.

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,400 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $4,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 5,820.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort Price Performance

MCRI traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $80.59. The company had a trading volume of 644 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,403. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $94.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCRI. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

