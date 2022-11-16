Monetary Management Group Inc. Cuts Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Monetary Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 240.6% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 68.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 119.3% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.09, for a total transaction of $26,167,185.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,441,676.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,422 shares of company stock valued at $68,676,137 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dollar General Price Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on DG. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.85.

Shares of DG traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $257.65. The company had a trading volume of 36,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,649. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $244.60 and its 200-day moving average is $240.84. The company has a market capitalization of $58.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.91%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

