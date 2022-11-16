Monetary Management Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,715 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 189,601 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,806 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $726,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 5,084.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,182,010 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $59,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.9 %

VZ stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.05. The company had a trading volume of 487,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,692,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $159.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.39 and a 200 day moving average of $44.57. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.6525 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on VZ. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.