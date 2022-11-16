Monetary Management Group Inc. Has $352,000 Position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Monetary Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 0.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 7.1% during the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 46.7% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 66,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Easterly Government Properties stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.72. The stock had a trading volume of 23,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,462. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.15. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 424.02%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DEA. StockNews.com began coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet cut Easterly Government Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Compass Point cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Easterly Government Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.60.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

