Monetary Management Group Inc. Purchases 100 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,105 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 7.6% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 104,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after buying an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 5.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,919 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $42,813,000 after buying an additional 22,855 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 33.3% during the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 4.8% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 0.3% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 592,823 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $79,770,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on NIKE from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. HSBC decreased their price target on NIKE to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on NIKE to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.96.

NYSE:NKE traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.68. 205,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,335,479. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.68. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $177.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $165.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 34.56%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

