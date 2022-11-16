Monetary Management Group Inc. Purchases 2,070 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,355 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. NextEra Energy Partners accounts for approximately 1.3% of Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Monetary Management Group Inc. owned 0.07% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $4,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,736 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 20,332 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 23,410 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.89.

NYSE NEP traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $79.25. 4,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,106. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.87. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $88.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.788 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 61.28%.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

