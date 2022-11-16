Monetary Management Group Inc. Purchases 3,185 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 342.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,251,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,993,765,000 after acquiring an additional 679,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,553,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,756 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,988,777,000 after acquiring an additional 54,401 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,717,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 60.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,059,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,085,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,084 shares during the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UPS traded down $4.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $177.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,312,384. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.82. The company has a market capitalization of $153.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Argus dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.94.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

