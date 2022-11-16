Monetary Management Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Monetary Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 164.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.32. 397,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,652,213. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $160.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $171.95 billion, a PE ratio of 54.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.39 and a 200 day moving average of $104.01.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.74.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

