Monetary Management Group Inc. Sells 700 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Monetary Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 67.9% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,866,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,261 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at about $44,022,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 97.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,069,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,260,000 after acquiring an additional 526,994 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 64.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,210,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,950,000 after acquiring an additional 475,137 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 32.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,818,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,541,000 after acquiring an additional 449,724 shares during the period. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $60,547.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,177.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $485,515.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,659,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $60,547.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,177.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,884 shares of company stock valued at $655,953. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Shares of IRM traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.89. 23,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,366,732. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $41.67 and a 1-year high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.05 and its 200 day moving average is $50.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 146.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IRM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Further Reading

