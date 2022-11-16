Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lowered its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on MCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Moody’s from $296.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Moody’s from $329.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Argus dropped their price target on Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Moody’s to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.67.

Moody’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCO traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $297.46. 5,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,467. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.93. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.16 and a 52 week high of $403.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.23.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.31). Moody’s had a return on equity of 66.15% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

Moody’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.