Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (OTCMKTS:FSPKF)

Analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (OTCMKTS:FSPKF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

FSPKF stock opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.49. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $23.30.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells medical device products and systems worldwide. It also provides its products for use in acute and chronic respiratory care, and surgery, as well as the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the home and hospital.

