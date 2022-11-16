Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 696.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,756,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150,967 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 100.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,638,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,328,216,000 after acquiring an additional 13,367,310 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at $451,711,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,052,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,927,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,156 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,462,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,440,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $90.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.51. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The stock has a market cap of $152.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

