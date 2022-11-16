Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 16.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 217,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,005,000 after purchasing an additional 30,462 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.0% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 73,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 5.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE:MS traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.13. The stock had a trading volume of 67,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,904,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.51.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 44.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

