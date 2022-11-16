Mountain Boy Minerals (CVE:MTB) Trading Up 4.3%

Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. (CVE:MTB – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 48,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Mountain Boy Minerals Trading Up 4.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.12. The stock has a market cap of C$9.34 million and a P/E ratio of 11.50.

About Mountain Boy Minerals

Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and base metal ores. It primarily holds interests in the Barbara and Surprise Creek properties, the Red Cliff property, the American Creek West property, the Southmore property, the West George property, and the Theia property, as well as the Stro, Booze, and George properties located in British Columbia.

