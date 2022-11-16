Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.04-$0.08 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.00 million-$23.50 million.

Moving iMage Technologies Trading Down 10.9 %

Moving iMage Technologies stock opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 million, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 0.21. Moving iMage Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $3.05.

Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.62 million during the quarter. Moving iMage Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Moving iMage Technologies stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ Get Rating ) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,835 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of Moving iMage Technologies worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, integrates, installs, and distributes proprietary and custom designed equipment, and other off the shelf cinema products for cinema requirements in the United States and internationally. The company provides automation, pedestal, projection pod, and power management systems; and in-house designed and assembled lighting products and dimmers, as well as distributes digital cinema projectors and servers.

