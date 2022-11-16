Mowi ASA (MHGVY) to Issue Dividend of $0.12 on December 5th

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1233 per share on Monday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th.

Mowi ASA Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MHGVY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.36. The company had a trading volume of 49,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,533. Mowi ASA has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $29.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.52.

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.05). Mowi ASA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mowi ASA will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MHGVY. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Mowi ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Mowi ASA from €275.00 ($283.51) to €230.00 ($237.11) in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

