Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,414 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Murphy USA worth $8,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MUSA. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in Murphy USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,647,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,386,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,754,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,920,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

MUSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.00.

Shares of MUSA opened at $284.48 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $287.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.63. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.30 and a 12-month high of $323.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.16%.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

