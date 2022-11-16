Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $8,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.0% during the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in CSX by 0.7% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 43,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in CSX by 41.9% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in CSX by 6.5% during the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in CSX by 18.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSX. Raymond James lifted their price target on CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on CSX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut CSX to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.31.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $31.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.39%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

