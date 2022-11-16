Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,696 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $8,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth $480,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 770.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,446,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,521 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKR. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.73.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Price Performance

In other news, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $3,630,594.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,336.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 72,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $2,247,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,042.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $3,630,594.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,336.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 275,492 shares of company stock valued at $8,532,265 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ BKR opened at $30.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.95. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -165.22%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

See Also

